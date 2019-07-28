|
DES PLAINES - Thomas J. Stepek, 72, passed away July 26, 2019. Thomas was the beloved husband of Therese "Terri" Stepek; Loving father of Monica (Marc) Shapiro and Sarah Stepek; Cherished grandpa of Carson and Rory Shapiro; Dear brother of Adelyne (late Dennis) Niedbalski; uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Visitation will be Monday, July 29 from 3-8pm at Oehler Funeral Home, 2099 Miner St. (Northwest Highway/Route 14 at Rand Road), Des Plaines. Funeral Mass will be Tuesday, July 30 at 10am at St. Zachary Catholic Church in Des Plaines. For additional information, call 847-824-5155 or visit www.oehlerfuneralhome.com.
