Oehler Funeral Home, Des Plaines
2099 Miner Street
Des Plaines, IL 600164611
(847) 824-5155
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Oehler Funeral Home
2099 Miner St.
Des Plaines, IL
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Zachary Catholic Church
Des Plaines, IL
THOMAS J. STEPEK


1946 - 2019
THOMAS J. STEPEK Obituary
DES PLAINES - Thomas J. Stepek, 72, passed away July 26, 2019. Thomas was the beloved husband of Therese "Terri" Stepek; Loving father of Monica (Marc) Shapiro and Sarah Stepek; Cherished grandpa of Carson and Rory Shapiro; Dear brother of Adelyne (late Dennis) Niedbalski; uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Visitation will be Monday, July 29 from 3-8pm at Oehler Funeral Home, 2099 Miner St. (Northwest Highway/Route 14 at Rand Road), Des Plaines. Funeral Mass will be Tuesday, July 30 at 10am at St. Zachary Catholic Church in Des Plaines. For additional information, call 847-824-5155 or visit www.oehlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 28, 2019
