Oehler Funeral Home, Des Plaines
2099 Miner Street
Des Plaines, IL 600164611
(847) 824-5155
THOMAS VANA
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Oehler Funeral Home, Des Plaines
2099 Miner Street
Des Plaines, IL 600164611
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Stephen Church
Des Plaines, IL
Interment
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery
Elwood, IL
THOMAS J. VANA Obituary
Thomas J. Vana, 70, passed away March 20, 2019. Thomas was the Beloved husband of Mary Karen Vana; Loving father of Thomas and Michael Vana; Adored Grandpa of Epifhany Vana; Dear brother to Craig (Cindy) Vana, Mariann (Paul) Bilodeau, Roy (Barbara) Vana, Pam (Tom) Erkel, Tim (Julie) Vana, Libby (Bill) Giovanni, Ellen (Joe) Ecker, Christopher Vana and Charlie (Jill) Vana; Cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Monday, March 25 from 3-8pm at Oehler Funeral Home, 2099 Miner St. (Northwest Highway/Route 14 at Rand Road), Des Plaines. Funeral Mass will be Tuesday, March 26 at 10am at St. Stephen Church in Des Plaines. Interment to follow at 1pm at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the Carmelite Monastery in Des Plaines, St. Stephen's Church in Des Plaines or Hines VA Hospital.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 24, 2019
