CRYSTAL LAKE - Thomas Jakiel passed away suddenly, Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at the age of 59. He was born September 16, 1959 in Chicago to Casimir and Janette (nee Serwinski) Jakiel. Tom serviced the plumbing industry as a second generation plumber in Illinois for the last 40 years. When he wasn't working, he enjoyed his family and the outdoors. His family is blessed by the legacy he left. Tom devoted his life to God, his family and his friends. In addition to his loving wife, Heide, he is survived by his children, Scott (Danelle) Jakiel and Amy (Brad) Aney; his grandchildren, Brayden, Peyton, Cody, Chase, Austin, and Brooke. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Dennis and Jim Jakiel, and Mary Morris. A memorial service for Tom will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. with visiting beginning at 10 a.m. at Willow Crystal Lake, 100 S. Main St., Crystal Lake. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tom's memory to Willow Crystal Lake. Arrangements were entrusted with Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake. For online condolences, visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for information.