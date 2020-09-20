Thomas John "Tom" Wesner passed away peacefully on September 11, 2020. Tom was born on May 9, 1939 and was a lifelong resident of Lake Zurich. He graduated from Lake Zurich High School in 1957, then attended Ripon College, graduating with a B.A. in Economics in 1961. He went on to serve in the military as a Lieutenant and an Army Ranger. After completing his enlistment in 1964 he worked as a stock broker for Merrill Lynch. Leaving the stock market world behind in 1975, Tom changed directions and became an entrepreneur who managed various businesses. In 1993 Tom started working for Casper True Value and this quickly became his favorite job until his retirement in 2010. Tom loved to sit on the porch of his house and watch the lake as his father did before him. As a craftsman he loved working with his hands and was always trying new things. He enjoyed talking with his family and friends on his porch, the aisles of Casper's or down at the local watering hole. He always had a funny story or quirky outlook to add to the conversation. Tom was preceded in death by his father, Herbert; mother, Jean; and brother, Charles. Tom is survived by his son, James (Anne); daughter, Susan (Bill) Wynne; and his faithful furry companion, Casey the Cat. Visitation will be held at Ahlgrim Family Funeral Services in Lake Zurich on Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 2 - 4 PM. Burial will be held at Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville on Monday, September 28 starting at 10 AM with services being held at the gravesite. "We will miss you Dad." In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local Humane Society. For information, contact the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, Lake Zurich, at 847-540-8871, or visit www.ahlgrimffs.com
.