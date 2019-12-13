|
BATAVIA - Thomas Joseph Kunsch, 67, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Delnor Community Hospital in Geneva. Thomas was born October 18, 1952 in Aurora the son of Dr. Louis and Jane (McNeeney) Kunsch. Tom was a talented, generous, loving man with many interests. He enjoyed helping his friends and neighbors. He cared for his yard and garden with detail and love. His talents with art painting was exceptional and his appreciation for golf with his friends were cherished. Tom had a career as a Radiologist Technician at Central DuPage Hospital for many years. He is survived by his loving sister Sally Kunsch; two brothers, John and Dan Kunsch his cousin Janie Dempsey, and many friends and his adored golf buddies. He is preceded in death by his parents and his cousin David Brady. A memorial Mass to celebrate Thomas life will be held 10:30 A.M. Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Holy Cross Catholic Church 2300 Main Street Batavia, IL.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 13, 2019