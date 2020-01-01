|
|
MOUNT PROSPECT - Thomas J. McGovern, aged 85, passed away peacefully at his home in Mount Prospect, Illinois on Sunday, December 29, 2019 after a long illness. Tom was a 46 year resident of Mount Prospect, and previously resided in Chicago. Born October 11, 1934 to Thomas J. (Newport, County Mayo) and Margaret Ludden McGovern. On May 7, 1972 Tom entered into a 47½ year marriage to Renae McGovern, his most loving soulmate, companion and friend. Proud father of his dear daughter Megan who brought much joy to his life, and her husband Joe Mathesius who treated him kindly and respected him as a father. They gave to him his only grandchildren, now 4 year old twins, Maeve and Conor. Their Popi, as the twins would call him, loved them with all of his heart. There was also his firstborn and only son Tommy, who died in 1991 at the age of 16. Tom never got over the death of Tommy, as any parent who lost a child would understand. After 12 years in the seminary system Tom was ordained a priest in 1962. He served as a Catholic Priest in thee Archdiocesan parishes, St. Angela, St. Peter, and St. Ferdinand for a combined 10 years. The last 4 years serving as a full-time parish priest and secretary and master of ceremonies for the late Bishop William McManus. After leaving the active priesthood with honor in 1972, Tom was employed by the Cook County Assessor's Office. He climbed to an upper supervisory position, and became Chief of Land Assessments, being responsible at that time for 1,400,000 parcels of land. After 21 years of service, Tom retired. He then assisted in the establishment of the State of Illinois Property Tax Appeal Board (PTAB). There he served as an instructor, and a Hearing Officer until his second retirement. Tom served 16 years on the Mount Prospect Community Development Board/Planning Commission. And once again, being a man of lifetime service to others, Tom enjoyed his days of being a Volunteer at Holy Family Medical Center. Tom was the firstborn of seven siblings; the late Jack (Joyce RIP and Mira); the late Jim (Elaine RIP); the late Peggy Keller (Jim RIP); Terry (Roseanna RIP and Sheila); the late Maureen, and the late Kathy. He was blessed with many wonderful uncles and aunts and as many wonderful nephews, nieces and cousins. He truly valued his lifetime friendships with his classmates from both Quigley and Mundelein Seminary, and he held a deep affection for his Pine Street Neighbors. As well, he loved and leaves behind his sweet little dog, MYMY, who grieves the loss of him just like the rest of us. Visitation Friday, 3:00 P.M. - 9:00 P.M. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd. at Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Visitation Saturday, 9:00 A.M. until Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. at St. Raymond de Penafort Church, Elmhurst Rd. (Rt. 83) at Lincoln St., Mount Prospect. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family for a College Fund for Tom's grandchildren, Maeve and Conor. Information, call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 1, 2020