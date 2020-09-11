Thomas Joseph Mohr of Elgin passed away on the morning of September 3rd, 2020. Thomas was born October 2, 1935 at Lewis Memorial Maternity Hospital in Chicago to Hattie and Joseph Mohr. Tom grew up in Lakeview, St. Andrew Parish, in Chicago. He attended St. Andrew Grammar School and Church, where he served as an altar boy. He attended Lane Technical High School, in Chicago. In the spring he and his brother Bob parked cars on the front lawn for Cubs games. In the winter they parked cars for Bears Games. Parking cars provided him the money to buy the paint and tools needed for model making. He spent hours on end building miniature model aircraft carriers and painted all the little planes and glued them to the decks. At 17 Tom joined the Navy and served on the USS Midway Aircraft Carrier. He served honorably from 1952-1956 during the Korean war, where he was stationed on the Korean Peninsula. He concluded his service with the rank of Aviation Machinist's Mate Petty Officer 2nd Class. He earned the National Defense Service Medal and the China Service Medal. After his time in the Navy as an Airman mechanic, stints as a mailman, and a machinist at a tool and die company, in 1962 he began his career in the burgeoning technology industry writing assembler code for mainframe computers. Tom continued his dedication to his Military family by serving at the American Legion Post 57 for many years as a loyal member, cook, bingo caller, flag volunteer on memorial day, and friend. He was awarded lifetime membership in 2003. In 1968 Tom's employer, Packaging Corporation of America, had plans to move to Elgin, so Tom and Joanne bought their home on Parkway Avenue. When Packaging changed its plans and decided to stay in Evanston it was too late - Tom was already smitten with the house and, especially, the yard. There was a huge Silver Maple tree for shade and a cherry tree for summer pies. There was sun too, for Joanne's flowers and Tom's tomatoes. He built bird feeders and bird houses, decorative fences, lawn furniture and garden decorations, little wooden birds, which he painted bright colors to cheer up the garden when nothing was in bloom. But perhaps he will best be remembered for his devotion to his loving wife, Joanne. They met at a church social in 1958 and were married 2 years later at St. Mathias Church. When Joanne had a stroke in 2009 the decisions he made on her behalf were all inspired by his loyalty and love for her. He is predeceased by his father Joseph, mother Hattie (Ponder), and his brother Robert Mohr. He is survived by sons James and John, sisters Joanne Bowers (Mohr), Mary Lou Tromanhauser (Mohr), nieces Robin Mohr, Susan Cronin, April Mallow, Alex Greene, and Dawn Vanderhoof, nephews Tim Cronin, Tom Cronin, Brian Cronin, Earl Michael Bowers, and Daniel Bowers. A service will be held graveside, on October 2nd at 11am, at Bluff City Cemetery in Elgin, IL. Thomas and Joanne will be interred together. During this outdoor ceremony Social Distancing Guidelines will be in place. (Please bring a mask) For those unable to attend, a program and slideshow will be made available. In lieu of flowers, kindly send memorial donations to the American Legion Post 57 in memory of Thomas J. Mohr. https://www.members.legion.org/tal/
donatenow. Laird Funeral Home, Elgin. 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com