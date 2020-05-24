|
Thomas Knox Doyle, 83, a longtime resident of Streamwood, IL, went home to be with the Lord on May 19, 2020. He was a loving husband to Nancy for 63 years; devoted father to Karen (Scott) Heinrich of Gilberts, IL, and Nanette (Edward) Graunke of St. Charles, IL; proud grandfather of Kelly (Shaun) Moore, Gary (Colleen) Heinrich, Eric (Tracy) Heinrich, Nicholas Graunke, and Natalie Graunke; dear great-grandfather of Nathan, Lincoln, Callie, Cara, Max, Vivian, Jordan, and Miles; cherished brother of James Doyle of Lake Charles, LA and the late Winston Doyle. Born May 24, 1936 to Wilbur and Eva Doyle in Bolivar, TN. He graduated from Central High School in Bolivar where he played football and made lifelong friends. After high school he enlisted in the Air Force. Thomas married the love of his life, Nancy Cartwright, on July 8, 1956. They traveled to England shortly after where he was based. They had wonderful stories of the times they shared and the people they met. After the Air Force, Thomas worked for International Harvester which later became JI Case. He lived in Memphis, Atlanta, and the Chicagoland area during his more than 35 years with the company. Thomas and Nancy made their home in Streamwood, IL where they raised their girls. Thomas was an avid sports fan and was a coach and board member of the Streamwood Boys Football League. He also volunteered on the Police and Fire Commission in Streamwood. In his later years, he attended every possible sporting event, recital, concert, and award ceremony that his grandkids were participating in and was their biggest fan. Thomas was a three-time cancer survivor and volunteered at the Cancer Center at Sherman Hospital in Elgin, IL. His desire was to help and encourage others on their journey to beat cancer. He worshiped at Willow Creek Community Church in Barrington, IL for many years. He was loved by so many and will be dearly missed. Burial will be private at Bluff City Cemetery in Elgin. The family hopes to have an in-person celebration of Thomas's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to in Memphis, TN, https://www.stjude.org/donate/ donate-to-st-jude.html. Arrangements by Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory. Info, 630-289-8054.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald from May 24 to May 26, 2020