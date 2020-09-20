1/1
THOMAS KUHN DENSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share THOMAS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Kuhn Denson, a long-time resident of Wheaton, IL, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Loving husband of Sue Ann (nee Daleiden), Proud father of Mary Sue (Joey) Wysocki, Robert (Kendra) Denson, Jacqueline (Timothy) Cummings, and Pamela (Michael) Frett, adoring grandfather of 9 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Tom was proceeded in death by his parents, Ernest and Florence (nee Kuhn) Denson brothers, Ernie and Richard. Tom was born January 12, 1933 in Wheaton, IL to Ernest and Florence (nee Kuhn) Denson. He graduated from Wheaton Community High School (Class of 1951). Tom then attended Ohio Northern University, Ada, Ohio, College of Pharmacy (Class of 1958). He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Tom founded Denson Pharmaceutical Center and Denson Medical Equipment & Supply April 1960. He was a member of Illinois Pharmaceutical Association, American College of Apothecaries and a participant in Compounding Pharmacy. Tom also founded the DuPage County Ostomy Association.Tom was a lifelong member of St. Michael Catholic Church Wheaton. In lieu of flowers please donate to: Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, 225 East Chicago Avenue, Box 4 Chicago, IL 60611-2991, https://www.luriechildrens.org/. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 https://www.stjude.org/. Paralyzed Veterans of America 801 Eighteenth Street, NW Washington, DC 20006 PVA.org/" target="_new" rel="nofollow">https://PVA.org/. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at on Saturday September 26 10:00 AM at St. Michael Catholic Church, 310 S Wheaton Ave., Wheaton, IL 60187.A private family burial will be held at Assumption Cemetery in Wheaton. For more information call Friedrich-Jones Funeral and Cremation Services at 630-355-0213.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved