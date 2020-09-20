Thomas Kuhn Denson, a long-time resident of Wheaton, IL, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Loving husband of Sue Ann (nee Daleiden), Proud father of Mary Sue (Joey) Wysocki, Robert (Kendra) Denson, Jacqueline (Timothy) Cummings, and Pamela (Michael) Frett, adoring grandfather of 9 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Tom was proceeded in death by his parents, Ernest and Florence (nee Kuhn) Denson brothers, Ernie and Richard. Tom was born January 12, 1933 in Wheaton, IL to Ernest and Florence (nee Kuhn) Denson. He graduated from Wheaton Community High School (Class of 1951). Tom then attended Ohio Northern University, Ada, Ohio, College of Pharmacy (Class of 1958). He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Tom founded Denson Pharmaceutical Center and Denson Medical Equipment & Supply April 1960. He was a member of Illinois Pharmaceutical Association, American College of Apothecaries and a participant in Compounding Pharmacy. Tom also founded the DuPage County Ostomy Association.Tom was a lifelong member of St. Michael Catholic Church Wheaton. In lieu of flowers please donate to: Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, 225 East Chicago Avenue, Box 4 Chicago, IL 60611-2991, https://www.luriechildrens.org/
. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 https://www.stjude.org/
. Paralyzed Veterans of America
801 Eighteenth Street, NW Washington, DC 20006 PVA
.org/" target="_new" rel="nofollow">https://PVA
.org/. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at on Saturday September 26 10:00 AM at St. Michael Catholic Church, 310 S Wheaton Ave., Wheaton, IL 60187.A private family burial will be held at Assumption Cemetery in Wheaton. For more information call Friedrich-Jones Funeral and Cremation Services at 630-355-0213.