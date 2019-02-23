|
WADSWORTH - Thomas L. "Tom" Beckwith, 66, passed away on February 14, 2019 at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Helen Beckwith, and his brother, Rick Beckwith. He is survived by his loving wife, Jo, and his sons, Andrew and Daniel, his sister, Sherrill (Keith) Snyder, niece Laura Snyder, and nephew Matt (Simona) Snyder, and great-niece Mikayla. Memorial Visitation will be on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. followed by a brief Celebration of Life Service at 2:30 p.m. at Marsh Funeral Home, 305 North Cemetery Road, Gurnee, IL 60031. For a full obituary, visit the Marsh website. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Beckwith Memorial Music Award, c/o Jo Beckwith, P.O. Box 487, Wadsworth, IL 60083. The award provides an annual college scholarship for a WTHS band student.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 23, 2019