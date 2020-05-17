Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home - Highland Park
1787 Deerfield Road
Highland Park, IL 60035
(847) 831-4260
Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS BERRY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS L. BERRY


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas L. Berry, resident of Libertyville, formerly of Deerfield, passed away May 12th, 2020. He survived by his loving wife, Anne of 69 years, a son, Michael (Joyce) Berry, daughters, Susan (Steve) Ponte and Louise (Jim) Kepler. Loving grandfather to eight grandchildren; Isaac, Karen,Kevin, Kyle, Katharine, Megan, James, Emily, and nine great-grandchildren. Tom was born October 30, 1925 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He served in both World War II and the Korean War. As a Veteran he was proud to be active in the American Legion and served as Commander for two years. Following graduation from the University of Michigan, he had great success with a career in advertising and marketing communication. A member of the First Presbyterian Church of Deerfield since 1954, he sang in the choir for 50 years, served as a Deacon, Elder, Greeter, and Stephen Minister. He was loved and cherished by all of his family. A memorial service will be held at a later date. For info, please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260, or www.kelleyspaldingfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THOMAS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home - Highland Park
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -