Thomas L. Berry, resident of Libertyville, formerly of Deerfield, passed away May 12th, 2020. He survived by his loving wife, Anne of 69 years, a son, Michael (Joyce) Berry, daughters, Susan (Steve) Ponte and Louise (Jim) Kepler. Loving grandfather to eight grandchildren; Isaac, Karen,Kevin, Kyle, Katharine, Megan, James, Emily, and nine great-grandchildren. Tom was born October 30, 1925 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He served in both World War II and the Korean War. As a Veteran he was proud to be active in the American Legion and served as Commander for two years. Following graduation from the University of Michigan, he had great success with a career in advertising and marketing communication. A member of the First Presbyterian Church of Deerfield since 1954, he sang in the choir for 50 years, served as a Deacon, Elder, Greeter, and Stephen Minister. He was loved and cherished by all of his family. A memorial service will be held at a later date. For info, please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260, or www.kelleyspaldingfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 17, 2020