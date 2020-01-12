|
|
ANTIOCH - Thomas L. Milowski, 80, passed away peacefully on January 3, 2020 at Brookdale Hawthorn Lakes in Vernon Hills. Loving husband of 59 years to Gayle (nee Russell). He is survived by his sons, Thomas E. (Kris) and David (Kathleen); grandfather of Emma, Riley, Madelyn and Michael; brother of Andy, Michaelene, Patricia, Florence and Emily. Proudly served in the Army (1965-1969) during the Vietnam War. Services will be private. Thomas will be interred at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 12, 2020