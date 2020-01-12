Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS MILOWSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS L. MILOWSKI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THOMAS L. MILOWSKI Obituary
ANTIOCH - Thomas L. Milowski, 80, passed away peacefully on January 3, 2020 at Brookdale Hawthorn Lakes in Vernon Hills. Loving husband of 59 years to Gayle (nee Russell). He is survived by his sons, Thomas E. (Kris) and David (Kathleen); grandfather of Emma, Riley, Madelyn and Michael; brother of Andy, Michaelene, Patricia, Florence and Emily. Proudly served in the Army (1965-1969) during the Vietnam War. Services will be private. Thomas will be interred at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THOMAS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -