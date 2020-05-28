Daily Herald Obituaries
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
THOMAS LABELLARTE


1930 - 2020
THOMAS LABELLARTE Obituary
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Thomas Labellarte passed away on Saturday, May 23rd at the age of 90. Tom was born in Adelfia, Italy on January 29, 1930 to Michael and Concetta. The only son, he ventured to the United States where he joined the Army and served in the Korean War. After his service, he met his wife, Phyllis. They married on November 9, 1954. Tom worked for Marpac for 42 years. Starting on the shop floor and working his way up the ladder to Director of Operations. He retired in 1990. His work ethic as well as his desire to take care of his family were attributes he passed on to his four children. Tom was passionate about golf and the Chicago Cubs. In 2016 he stayed up late to watch the Cubs win the 2016 World Series. This past summer Tom was out on the golf course and hit a birdie on his first hole! He also enjoyed his beloved Cubs from behind home plate. Tom was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters; and his son, Michael. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis; his children, Concetta, Janice (Marty), John (Sharon); his grandchildren, Kenneth, Jessica (Rob), Daniele, Gina, Joseph, Thomas, Katherine, Dominic; and great-grandchildren Dominic, Kale, Cora, Nova and RJ. Private visitation and Funeral Mass are planned. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFH.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 28, 2020
