Thomas Lewis Adams, age 85, passed away November 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Marilyn Adams, nee Miske, for 63 years. Loving father of Linda Higley (Donna Carlson), Thomas (Patricia) Adams Jr., and Jonathan (Germaine) Adams. Cherished grandfather of Katherine Higley, Eric (Kristen) Higley, Kristen (Nate) Minnis, Holly (Ryan) Treiber, Michael Adams and Alex Adams. Great-grandfather of six. Fond uncle of many. Interment private. Information, call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 3, 2019