LIBERTYVILLE - Thomas Lyons Kelliher, 89, US Army, passed away May 18, 2020 with his family by his side. Thomas served during the Korean War and was an active member of the VFW and the American Legion Post 867. He followed in his family's footsteps as a Chicago police officer, serving as a fingerprint technician for the Chicago police department, and also practiced as a mortician in Germany as part of his service in the military and worked in retail sales. He loved telling stories of his vast life experiences to family and friends. Thomas deeply loved his family; he supported and coached his children in little league and continued his role as coach and mentor throughout life. He was a great friend to many and will be dearly missed. One of his proudest moments was being able to take an Honor Flight to Washington DC. Tom is survived by his beloved wife, Hazel of 63 years; his loving children, Tim (Marta), Tom (Darla) and Pat (Colleen); his cherished grandchildren, Taylor, Tommy, Craig, Matt, Shannon, Meaghan and Michael; his dearest brother, David (Jane); and many nieces and nephews. Tom is preceded in death by his son, Mike. Funeral services for Tom will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials made to Honor Flight, Box L-4016, Columbus, OH 43260-4016. Funeral arrangements by McMurrough Chapel, Libertyville. Please sign the guestbook at libertyvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 20, 2020
