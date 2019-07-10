EAST DUNDEE - Thomas M. Cowan, age 65, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago. Tom was born on August 29, 1953 in Elgin and was one of two sons born to the late Stanley and Mica Cowan. Tom was a lifelong resident of the area and 1971 graduate of Dundee Community High School. Prior to retirement, Tom was a loyal and valued employee of Information Resources in Chicago for 23 years and retired as Director of Marketing Research. While in high school, Tom was a member of the Dundee Scots Marching band. Later, he became a member of the Vanguard Drum & Bugle Corps. He was an animal lover and an avid supporter of many area animal rescues. Tom was also a very proud lifelong member of the Democratic party. He is survived by his wife of 21 years; Candace L. "Candy." Their children; Peter (Sharon) Castillo, Amy Porter and Karen (fiance' Jonathan Mavros) Castillo. His former son-in-law and friend; Ted Porter. His granddaughter; Hailey, his brother; Robert (Nancy) Cowan and his nieces; Mica and Dana. In addition to Dave and AnnaMarie Koesche and Randy and Lois Montgomery, Tom is survived by other countless good friends, he is also survived by his 2 beloved canine companions; Mama and Maggie. At Tom's request he will be cremated. Memorial Visitation will be held at Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 2:00 P.M. until time of Memorial Service at 4:00 P.M. Inurnment will be private. PLEASE DRESS CASUAL. Please omit flowers, a memorial has been established in his memory in care of his family. To leave an on-line condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com. For info, please call 847-426-3436. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 10, 2019