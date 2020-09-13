SCHAUMBURG - Thomas M. Tassos, 81. Beloved husband and soulmate of Mary Barbara Tassos, nee Stetler for over 58 loving years. Devoted father of Tom (Melanie) Tassos and Kathy (John) LaRosa. Cherished grandfather of Shawn, Kara, Annalise, Victoria, Alex, and Nathan, and two stepgrandchildren, Jake and Lina. Loving son of the late Peter and Alice Tassos. Caring brother of Jerry. Dear uncle of Jennifer and great uncle to Malia. Visitation Wednesday, from 9:00 AM until time of funeral prayers at 9:30 AM. Funeral Mass 10:30 AM at Church of the Holy Spirit, 1451 West Bode Rd., Schaumburg. Interment at River Valley Memorial Garden, West Dundee. 0In lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated to JourneyCare Foundation, 405 Lake Zurich Road, Barrington, IL 60010. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com
or 847-882-5580.