Thomas McKnight, age 89, died July 8. Tom served 21 years in the US Marine Corps, retiring as a Captain. After leaving the military, he embarked upon a career in banking, as VP of Operations at a bank in Wisconsin and then at the Bank Administration Institute where he published several books on ATMs. He and his wife, Dorothy, also ran several small businesses. Tom is survived by his wife Dorothy, daughter Linda Batt (Michael) and son Tom (Jeanne), stepdaughters Kendal McLamara and Sue Scholl (Gary) and 8 grandchildren. He was predeceased by son David McKnight. Services will be held on Saturday, July 20, at The Orchard Church, 1330 North Douglas, Arlington Heights at 11:00 a.m. with visitation at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 18, 2019