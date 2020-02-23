|
It is with great sadness that the family of Thomas Corcoran announces his passing on February, 20, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Tom, known as "TC" among his family, was born on March 23,1950, in Chicago, IL. A dedicated athlete, Tom was All Conference in football, basketball and baseball and loved all sports, including a life-long passion for the Bears, Bulls, Sox and Cubs. He grew up in Quincy, IL then returned to the Chicago area in 1965. Tom graduated in 1968 from Glenbard East HS in Lombard, IL and from Illinois State University in 1973. Always outgoing and social, Tom made friends everywhere he went. He is preceded in death by his father James Corcoran, his mother Mary Donohue Corcoran, his sister Maureen Corcoran Sutton (Lawrence), and his Aunt Florence Donohue. He is survived by his brothers James (Peggy) and Robert (Linda), nine nephews and nieces: Lawrence, Gregory, Erin, Seamus, Meghan, Brian and Patrick, their spouses, and nine grandnieces and grandnephews. Tom enjoyed his Irish Catholic heritage and loved his family very much. He was in regular attendance at his nieces,' nephews' and cousins' games and recitals, and always sent heartwarming notes and gifts for their birthdays. He will be greatly missed. A funeral mass will be said at Mayslake Chapel on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10:00 am, prior to a private interment in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. The family welcomes friends and family to celebrate Tom's life prior to the funeral mass. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Tom's name to Northwestern University Hospitals.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 23, 2020