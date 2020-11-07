I would like to say Tom grew up to be a great guy. I say grew up because I was 10 years old when Tom was born. I stayed with my sister Ann & Bud often when he was young.

When he was going to high school and working after school I visited at his shoe sales job.

There is to much say here but seen him as often as we could, RIP Tom We love you.

Uncle Chuck & Aunt Gloria





Charles Smith