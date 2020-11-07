Thomas Metzger, 74, of Laveen, AZ, passed away on Nov. 2, 2020 in Gilbert, AZ. Visitation will be 3-8 PM Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral Home, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg, IL. Funeral services will be 11 AM Monday, November 9, 2020 for family and close friends. Entombment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Arlington Heights, IL. Thomas was born in Clinton, IA to Louis and Anna Metzger on Sept. 10, 1946. He was the oldest of five siblings, Patricia, Louise, James, and Joseph. Thomas went on to enjoy professional success in various avenues of his life. At the age of 15, he started his first job with Montgomery Ward department store as a shoe salesman and spent the following 30 years with the company where he became a corporate executive. After his retirement, he proceeded to open and operate a business with his wife for the next 16 years in the community where they resided. After this, Thomas would then go on to become a successful realtor prior to his retirement and relocation to Laveen, AZ. In life, Thomas was a loving husband, a loving father to his four children, a loving grandfather to his four grandchildren, and a loving great grandfather to his two great-grandchildren. He enjoyed traveling to different countries and golfing with his wife, going to sporting events and activities with his children, and spoiling his grandchildren. As a loyal friend, Thomas cherished his time with the ones closest to him. Thomas is survived by his wife of 30 years, Wendy; his daughter, Stacy; his sons, Kurt (Cindy), Alan, and David; his grandchildren, Troy (Erica), Brent, Rachael, and Dominic; and his great-grandchildren, Preston and Graham. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to the Lund Family Home Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com
