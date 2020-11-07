1/1
THOMAS METZGER
1946 - 2020
Thomas Metzger, 74, of Laveen, AZ, passed away on Nov. 2, 2020 in Gilbert, AZ. Visitation will be 3-8 PM Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral Home, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg, IL. Funeral services will be 11 AM Monday, November 9, 2020 for family and close friends. Entombment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Arlington Heights, IL. Thomas was born in Clinton, IA to Louis and Anna Metzger on Sept. 10, 1946. He was the oldest of five siblings, Patricia, Louise, James, and Joseph. Thomas went on to enjoy professional success in various avenues of his life. At the age of 15, he started his first job with Montgomery Ward department store as a shoe salesman and spent the following 30 years with the company where he became a corporate executive. After his retirement, he proceeded to open and operate a business with his wife for the next 16 years in the community where they resided. After this, Thomas would then go on to become a successful realtor prior to his retirement and relocation to Laveen, AZ. In life, Thomas was a loving husband, a loving father to his four children, a loving grandfather to his four grandchildren, and a loving great grandfather to his two great-grandchildren. He enjoyed traveling to different countries and golfing with his wife, going to sporting events and activities with his children, and spoiling his grandchildren. As a loyal friend, Thomas cherished his time with the ones closest to him. Thomas is survived by his wife of 30 years, Wendy; his daughter, Stacy; his sons, Kurt (Cindy), Alan, and David; his grandchildren, Troy (Erica), Brent, Rachael, and Dominic; and his great-grandchildren, Preston and Graham. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to the Lund Family Home Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.



Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
(847) 882-5580
Memories & Condolences
November 6, 2020
I would like to say Tom grew up to be a great guy. I say grew up because I was 10 years old when Tom was born. I stayed with my sister Ann & Bud often when he was young.
When he was going to high school and working after school I visited at his shoe sales job.
There is to much say here but seen him as often as we could, RIP Tom We love you.
Uncle Chuck & Aunt Gloria

Charles Smith
November 6, 2020
So sorry to hear about Tom's passing. Extending my sympathy to Tom's family and friends.
Greg Naftzger
Family
November 6, 2020
Godspeed & enjoy your second life with the Lord.
Don & Heather Hessler
Family
November 6, 2020
Thank you Tom for being the best father in law I could have ever asked for. You were always there for us and I’ll never forget that. I will forever cherish all the times we celebrated together. I love you, Cindy
Cindy Metzger
Family
November 6, 2020
Tom, you have been a loving caring husband for thirty years. I will love you forever ❤. Your loving bride!! Mrs Rush Metzger. Thank you for the beautiful life you have given me and our family. Until we meet again be at gates!
Tom Metzger
Spouse
