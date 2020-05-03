Home

To be announced at a later date
THOMAS N. SHELVEN Obituary
Thomas N. Shelven, 90, passed away peacefully at home on April 26, 2020. He will lovingly be remembered as a husband, father, grandfather, uncle, fisherman and friend. Beloved husband of Betsy for 59 years with whom he explored the world at the wheel of his motorhome; loving father to Anne Sommers and Peggy (William) Marshall; cherished grandfather of Charles and Maggie Sommers and Benjamin and William Marshall; dear brother of the late Gerald (Therese Ann), Alice (Thomas) Affeldt and Susan (Leonard) Slowik. Tom was a retired IBEW electrician, a member of The Knights of Columbus 4th Degree, founding member and usher of St. Emily Parish and a volunteer for The Society of St. Vincent DePaul. Gravesite services will be private by necessity with a memorial service to celebrate his life at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to The Society of St. Vincent de Paul. For information, 847-394-2336.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 3, 2020
