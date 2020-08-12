1/
THOMAS NIEMCZYK
DES PLAINES - Thomas Niemczyk, 85, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on July 20, 2020. Thomas is survived by his wife of 61 years, Jeanne Niemczyk (nee Gelinas), their 5 children, 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind his sister, Dorothy (Tom) Jordan and many other family members who loved him. Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, John and Lillian Niemczyk and his sister, Mary. A private family Mass will be held at St. Stephens Protomartyr Catholic Church in Des Plaines on Aug. 14 at 10AM. Mass will be live streamed on: YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBVEJiHyzm1vIt2w7t2ZlJQ; Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/christian.fam.3. Please visit, https://www.neptunesociety.com/obituaries.



Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Stephens Protomartyr Catholic Church
