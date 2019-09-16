|
Army veteran Thomas P. Duhig, 87 of Wheaton passed away peacefully Thursday September 12, with his family by his side, after a courageous battle with cancer. Beloved son of the late Thomas and Anna Duhig, faithful husband of the late Florence Duhig, loving father of Thomas (Kim), Kevin (Cheryl), Patty (Hon. Rick) Carney, Michael, Mary(Hon. John) Zaruba, Matt (Tracy), Eileen (Hon. Todd) Tarter, Susan and Jim (Sue), adored grandfather of 23 and doting great grandfather of 5. Tom worked as an engineer with AT&T for 36 years before retiring to pursue a position as a Deputy with the Dupage County Sheriffs office. After retiring from the Sheriffs office and before the passing of his wife, Tom & Florence traveled visiting many countries and every state, volunteered for Meals on Wheels and Court Friends as an advocate for wards of the court. After the passing of Florence, and up until 2 months prior to his death, Tom occupied his time by volunteering 7 days a week between, The First Division Museum at Cantigny, the DuPage County Courthouse and St Michael Church. Tom was a man of faith and commitment to his church. He will be remembered for his kind heart, his stories, his love of history and his wisdom and guidance to his family. Visitation, Thursday, September 19, 2019, from 3:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Road, Wheaton. Prayers 9:15 A.M. Friday, September 20, 2019 at the funeral home, going to St. Michael Catholic Church, 310 S. Wheaton Ave., Wheaton.Funeral Mass at 10:00 A.M. Interment St. Michael Cemetery, Wheaton. Funeral info (630)668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to The Honor Flight Network at Honorflight.org
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 16, 2019