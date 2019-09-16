Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0016
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
9:15 AM
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
310 S. Wheaton Ave.
Wheaton, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS DUHIG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS P. DUHIG


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THOMAS P. DUHIG Obituary
Army veteran Thomas P. Duhig, 87 of Wheaton passed away peacefully Thursday September 12, with his family by his side, after a courageous battle with cancer. Beloved son of the late Thomas and Anna Duhig, faithful husband of the late Florence Duhig, loving father of Thomas (Kim), Kevin (Cheryl), Patty (Hon. Rick) Carney, Michael, Mary(Hon. John) Zaruba, Matt (Tracy), Eileen (Hon. Todd) Tarter, Susan and Jim (Sue), adored grandfather of 23 and doting great grandfather of 5. Tom worked as an engineer with AT&T for 36 years before retiring to pursue a position as a Deputy with the Dupage County Sheriffs office. After retiring from the Sheriffs office and before the passing of his wife, Tom & Florence traveled visiting many countries and every state, volunteered for Meals on Wheels and Court Friends as an advocate for wards of the court. After the passing of Florence, and up until 2 months prior to his death, Tom occupied his time by volunteering 7 days a week between, The First Division Museum at Cantigny, the DuPage County Courthouse and St Michael Church. Tom was a man of faith and commitment to his church. He will be remembered for his kind heart, his stories, his love of history and his wisdom and guidance to his family. Visitation, Thursday, September 19, 2019, from 3:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Road, Wheaton. Prayers 9:15 A.M. Friday, September 20, 2019 at the funeral home, going to St. Michael Catholic Church, 310 S. Wheaton Ave., Wheaton.Funeral Mass at 10:00 A.M. Interment St. Michael Cemetery, Wheaton. Funeral info (630)668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to The Honor Flight Network at Honorflight.org
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THOMAS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
Download Now