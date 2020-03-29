Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS NOLAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS P. NOLAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THOMAS P. NOLAN Obituary
HOFFMAN ESTATES - Thomas P. Nolan, 70, died Friday, March 20. He was born Nov. 8, 1949, in Berwyn, the son of William and Betty (McGuire) Nolan. He grew up in Winfield, attended West Chicago High School and Northern Illinois University and proudly served in the U.S. Navy. Among many others, his friends included workmates at Schweppe Inc. and fraternity brothers in Alpha Phi Omega. He is survived by his brothers and sisters, Eileen, William (Kay), Kathleen Ford, Elizabeth (Gerald) Helt, Terry (Eva) and Mary Sue (Paul) Forester; his brother-in-law, Richard Meyer; and a boatload of nieces and nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews, many who affectionately called him Uncle Turkey or Uncle Unicorn. He was predeceased by his sister, Patricia Meyer; and his brother-in-law, Terry Ford. A celebration of a life well lived is planned when the world returns to normal. Donations appreciated to (lls.org).
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THOMAS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -