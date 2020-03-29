|
HOFFMAN ESTATES - Thomas P. Nolan, 70, died Friday, March 20. He was born Nov. 8, 1949, in Berwyn, the son of William and Betty (McGuire) Nolan. He grew up in Winfield, attended West Chicago High School and Northern Illinois University and proudly served in the U.S. Navy. Among many others, his friends included workmates at Schweppe Inc. and fraternity brothers in Alpha Phi Omega. He is survived by his brothers and sisters, Eileen, William (Kay), Kathleen Ford, Elizabeth (Gerald) Helt, Terry (Eva) and Mary Sue (Paul) Forester; his brother-in-law, Richard Meyer; and a boatload of nieces and nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews, many who affectionately called him Uncle Turkey or Uncle Unicorn. He was predeceased by his sister, Patricia Meyer; and his brother-in-law, Terry Ford. A celebration of a life well lived is planned when the world returns to normal. Donations appreciated to (lls.org).
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 29, 2020