HUNTLEY - Thomas P. Stoltz, 71, formerly of Schaumburg died peacefully at his home on March 4, 2019. Visitation will be on Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 2:00 to 6:00pm at DeFiore Funeral Home, 10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on 10:00am Monday, March 11, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 10307 Dundee Road, Huntley. There will also be visitation on Monday at Church from 9:00am until the time of Mass. Burial will be in St. Michael the Arch Angel Cemetery in Palatine. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the . Tom was born February 17, 1948 the son of Robert and Frances Stoltz. On March 16, 1975 he married Elaine M. Ott. He proudly served in the United States Army. He was an avid trap shooter, gun collector and in his earlier years he was a cowboy shooter. He had great passion for current events, and watched Fox news, and the history channel. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren. Tom was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who will be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife, Elaine, children, Mike (Michele) Stoltz, Dawn (Frank) Terlecki, 4 grandchildren, Jake, Ryan, Cole and Emily. He is also survived by his brother, Robert (Pam) Stoltz), sister, Sue Weiser many nieces, nephews and by his brother-in-law, Neil (Pam) Ott. He is also survived by his beloved dog, Summer. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother-in-law, Larry. For further information, please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on-line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary