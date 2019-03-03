Daily Herald Obituaries
McMurrough Funeral Chapel
101 Park Place
Libertyville, IL 60048
Thomas P. Swartz, 59, a 25-year resident of Gurnee, died Feb. 24, 2019 at Advocate Condell Medical Center. Tom owned/ operated Swartz Plumbing. Tom is survived by his wife Jeanne of 27 years; his sister Kim (Bill) Neiert; his brother David (Sarah) Swartz; and his many nieces and nephews whom he loved to spoil rotten! A Celebration of Life of Tom's Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Go to www.libertyvillefuneralhome.com for updates and expanded obituary.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 3, 2019
