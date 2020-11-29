1/1
THOMAS PAUL METCALF
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share THOMAS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GURNEE - Thomas Paul Metcalf, age 85, peacefully passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 surrounded by his children at Bickford of Gurnee. Tom was born on October 7, 1935 in Libertyville, IL to Cecil and Cornelia "Nellie" (Portegys) Metcalf. He was married to his high school sweetheart for 65 years, Elizabeth "Betty" (Kristan) Metcalf, until her passing earlier this year. He attended St. Joseph's Catholic School in Libertyville, IL & St. Gilbert's Catholic School in Grayslake, IL. He graduated from Warren Township High School in Gurnee, IL. Tom worked for North Shore Gas Company for 45 years before retiring in 2000. He was a longtime member of St. Patrick's Church in Wadsworth, IL. Tom often lectured at Sunday Masses and was a member of Knights of Columbus. Tom was a devoted husband and father to his five children. He enjoyed attending the many sporting events of his children and grandchildren. In his younger years, Tom was an excellent athlete and excelled at various sports. Tom loved to eat and going out to eat with his family. He especially loved spending time at the family farm in Burlington, Wisconsin with his family. Tom could fix just about anything and often took calls in his spare time to assist others with furnaces, ovens, boilers, and more. Over the years, he came to the aid of many Lake County residents in their time of need. He was a kind-hearted servant and had a generous nature about him. Tom always had a smile, a wave, and a hello for all he encountered. He is survived by his children, Robert (Kathy) Metcalf, Gurnee IL , Susan (John) Flynn, of Grayslake IL, Mary Metcalf of Libertyville IL, John "Jack" (Lisa) Metcalf of Gurnee IL; grandchildren, Dr. Amanda Metcalf-Kern (Dr. Drew Kern) of Longmont, CO, Jason (Katie) Metcalf of Hiawatha, IA, Andrew Metcalf and Grace Metcalf of Gurnee, IL; he was blessed to have two great-grandsons, Noah Metcalf and Benjamin Kern; he is also survived by his sister, Marie Lindquist of McHenry, IL; and sister-in-law, Elaine Metcalf of Round Lake Beach, IL He is preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Elizabeth "Betty" (Kristan) Metcalf; son, Thomas J. Metcalf; father, Cecil G. Metcalf; mother, Cornelia "Nellie" (Portegys) Metcalf; Granddaughter, Anna Catherine Metcalf; and brother, Allen Metcalf. A celebration Mass in memory of Tom will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Wadsworth, IL, at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Gurnee Salata Funeral Home, 847-244-1155.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gurnee Salata Funeral Home
4190 Old Grand Ave
Gurnee, IL 60031
(847) 244-1155
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 28, 2020
I worked with Tom at North Shore Gas for many years. Tom was always a gentleman with a smile. I never really saw Tom get angry over anything. In short, Tom was just a great guy to be around. My condolences to the family on Tom's and wife Betty's passing.
Paul E Williams
Coworker
November 28, 2020
Dear Bob, Kathy & Family,
Our deepest sympathy to all of you on the passing of Bobs father.
He lived a good life and Iam sure you will all miss him.
With regards, Pat & Bob
Pat & Bob Otka
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved