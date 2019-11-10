|
|
WHEELING - Thomas "Gayle" Pennel, age 74. Adored husband of Diane Pennel nee Stevens. Loving father of Paul (Danielle) and Casey Pennel. Adoring grandfather of Keith, Irena, Maghnus, Cillian, Brent, and Una Rose. Cherished brother of Carlene, Rebecca, Don, Leon, and the late Franklin, Lawrence, and Larry. Loving uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Memorial Service 11 am on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at St. David's Episcopal Church, 2410 Glenview Road, Glenview. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. David's Episcopal Church in Gayle's name are appreciated. All donations in Gayle's name will be earmarked for helping the youth in the church community. To leave a condolence, or for more information visit www.funerals.pro or call 847-537-6600.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 10, 2019