A life long resident of Arlington Heights. Thomas R. Clark, 77, passed away on Nov 27th, 2019. at NW Community hospice, following a one year ordeal with TREATMENT RELATED acute myeloid leukemia. He was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in May of 2012. Born Dec 22nd, 1941 to Thomas J. and Hermine Clark. Beloved husband of Judith L. Mentor and proud stepfather of Jaime (John) Swain, and Jason Neeland. Cherished grandpa of Connor Neeland, Jessica, Jenna and John Swain. Loving brother of Donald (JoAnne) Clark, Kathy (Chauncey) Townsend and Sharon (Richard) Mundt. Fond uncle/great uncle of many nieces and nephews. Tom proudly served his country in the USMC (Far East) from 1960-1963. Served as Judge Advocate at the American Legion post 208, in Arlington Heights, IL. Member of local 75 (Asbestos workers/ insulators) out of South Bend, IN. Retired in 2005 allowing full time pursuit of his passion, golf. He loved life and will be profoundly missed. Tom so enjoyed the camaraderie of Post 208! Tom was preceded in death by his parents, brother Kenneth and beloved stepson Brian Neeland. Visitation will be on Sunday from 4-8pm at Meadows Funeral Home. Memorial service Monday, 11am at RM funeral home, proceeding to St Johns Cemetery. Semper Fi. Info 847-253-0224 or Meadowsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 29, 2019