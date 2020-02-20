|
Thomas R. Harger, 68, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 at Advocate Condell Medical Center. He was born Aug. 16, 1951 in Ames, Iowa and had been a Libertyville resident for all his life. He was a 1969 graduate of LHS and also received his engineering degree from Iowa State University. Tom was a member of New Life Lutheran Church in Lake Zurich, enjoyed music and was a former member of the Libertyville Village Band and Waukegan Symphony Orchestra. He was a former owner of Harger Lightning Protection in Libertyville, a member of the committee for the National Fire Protection Assn. and the American Subcontractor's Assn. Surviving are his daughter, Marcy Harger and son, Matt Harger; his mother, Carolyn Harger; brothers, Jeff (Cindy) Harger, Mark (Allyse) Harger and Tim (Jean) Harger and many nieces and nephews; Also surviving is his former wife and dear friend, Nancy Harger. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Harger. Visitation will be from 1 to 4 pm Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.), Libertyville. His funeral service will be held at 11 am Monday, Feb. 24 at the funeral home with interment following at Lakeside Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to New Life Lutheran Church, 910 S. Old Rand Rd., Lake Zurich, IL 60047. Info, 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 20, 2020