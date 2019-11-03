Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
G.L. Hills Funeral Home, Ltd.
745 Graceland Avenue
Des Plaines, IL 60016
(847) 699-9003
For more information about
THOMAS ROSPOND
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
G.L. Hills Funeral Home, Ltd.
745 Graceland Avenue
Des Plaines, IL 60016
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
9:15 AM
G.L. Hills Funeral Home, Ltd.
745 Graceland Avenue
Des Plaines, IL 60016
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Zachary Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS ROSPOND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS R. ROSPOND


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THOMAS R. ROSPOND Obituary
DES PLAINES - Thomas R. Rospond age 85 of Des Plaines passed away on November 1, 2019 in Chicago. Beloved husband of Virginia for 58 years. Loving father of Cynthia ( Jeffrey) Moss and Karen (Anthony) Carlos. Proud and cherished grandfather (Jaja) of Robert, Danny, Randy, Ian and Marc. Dear brother of Phyllis (Richard) Markiewicz and the late Leonard (Donna) and Terressie. Thomas was an Army veteran, an avid golfer and spent much of his free time with his grandchildren. Visitation will be taking place on Monday, November 4, 2019 beginning at 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at G.L. Hills Funeral Home, 745 Graceland Avenue, Des Plaines, Illinois 60016. Prayer service on Tuesday November 5, 2019, beginning at 9:15 a.m. at funeral home followed by a 10:00 a.m. mass at St. Zachary Catholic Church. Entombment in All Saints Cemetery Des Plaines, Illinois. For info, please call 847-699-9003 or glhillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THOMAS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -