DES PLAINES - Thomas R. Rospond age 85 of Des Plaines passed away on November 1, 2019 in Chicago. Beloved husband of Virginia for 58 years. Loving father of Cynthia ( Jeffrey) Moss and Karen (Anthony) Carlos. Proud and cherished grandfather (Jaja) of Robert, Danny, Randy, Ian and Marc. Dear brother of Phyllis (Richard) Markiewicz and the late Leonard (Donna) and Terressie. Thomas was an Army veteran, an avid golfer and spent much of his free time with his grandchildren. Visitation will be taking place on Monday, November 4, 2019 beginning at 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at G.L. Hills Funeral Home, 745 Graceland Avenue, Des Plaines, Illinois 60016. Prayer service on Tuesday November 5, 2019, beginning at 9:15 a.m. at funeral home followed by a 10:00 a.m. mass at St. Zachary Catholic Church. Entombment in All Saints Cemetery Des Plaines, Illinois. For info, please call 847-699-9003 or glhillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 3, 2019