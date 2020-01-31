Daily Herald Obituaries
Slater-Butala Funeral Home
132 West Main Street
Genoa, IL 60135
815-784-5191
THOMAS WALTERS
THOMAS R. WALTERS


1923 - 2020
Thomas R. Walters, 96, of Genoa, IL. died Monday, January 27, 2020 at the Tower Hill Healthcare Center in South Elgin. He was born November 1, 1923 in Elgin to Harold and Bessie (Bielenberg) Walters. Thomas was a veteran of the U.S. Army. A memorial service for Thomas will be held at a later date. Arrangements were completed by the Slater-Butala Funeral Home of Genoa, IL. To sign the online guest book or write a special memory, go to www.butalafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 31, 2020
