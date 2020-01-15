Daily Herald Obituaries
1941 - 2020
THOMAS R. WICINSKI Sr. Obituary
ROUND LAKE BEACH - A loving husband, father, and grandfather, Thomas R. Wicinski Sr. "The Boss," 78, a resident of Round Lake Beach, IL, passed away Friday, January 03, 2020, at his home surrounded by family. He was born December 17, 1941 in Waukegan, IL to Casimir and Catherine Wicinski. Thomas is survived by his wife of 50 years, Suzanne (nee Palazzolo), his children, Suzanne (Jerry) Chapman of Green Bay, WI, Kelly (Ron) Stefanowski of Lake Villa, IL and Thomas (Kelly) Wicinski Jr. of Ringwood, IL, his grandchildren, Arrielle (Bradley), Travis (Heather), Collin, Claire, and Chloe, and his siblings, Joan "Annie" Walker of San Antonio, TX, Marion Wicinski of Round Lake Beach, Daniel (Bernie) Wicinski of Machesney Park, IL, Dolly Hagen of Fox Lake, Carol (Alfred) Hertel of Cole Camp, MO, and Marty Wicinski of Round Lake Heights. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Robert and Norbert Wicinski, and his grandson, Nick Chapman. A memorial visitation and service is scheduled for Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 10:00am until 12:00pm with the memorial service commencing at 12:00pm at Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, 410 E. Belvidere Rd., Grayslake, IL 60030. Interment will be held privately. For more information, please contact 847-223-8122 or log onto www.strangfuneral.org.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 15, 2020
