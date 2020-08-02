Thomas Raymond Weber, 81, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from a 16-year battle with Parkinson's disease in his Novato, CA home with his family at his side. Tom was born on February 2, 1939 in Chicago, IL to Ray and Eileen Weber. He grew up in Barrington, IL, graduated from Barrington High School class of 1958, then attended Lawrence University where he received a B.A. in Political Science. Tom served in the United State Air Force from 1962-1965 as an officer for air traffic communication based out of Duluth, MN. After the military, he moved to Chicago and began his working career in the advertising world at Tatham-Laird before becoming an early McDonald's franchisee in 1968. On December 21,1968, he married a former Pan-Am flight attendant, Arlette Paule Reboul, a French native. They returned to his hometown of Barrington and raised their two children, Clark and Paula. Tom stayed with McDonald's as franchisee for the remainder of his career until he retired 30 years later in 1998. Tom loved anything where his hands would get dirty. He loved to garden. He loved to cook. He loved to fish. His prized tomatoes earned him front page news in the Daily Herald. Tom collected wines, with a few tips from relatives in France, and loved to share them with friends. He had an infectious personality with a gleaming spirit that made it easy for others to be with him. But most importantly, Tom loved to travel, hike and ski with his family. Tom is survived by his wife Arlette, his two children -- Clark and Paula; three grandchildren -- Sabine, Ryder and Levi, and a large contingent of Weber cousins, nephews and nieces based out of Dubuque, IA. A celebration of Tom's life will be held with close family and friends in Novato, CA in late October pending Covid restrictions. In lieu of flowers, we kindly ask that you consider making a charitable donation to the Parkinson's Foundation at parkinson.org/ways-to-give
.