Thomas Rowan Adams Jr., of Arlington Heights; Born June 1, 1925, passed May 31, 2020, as a result of COVID-19. Son of Thomas and Edith Adams, he grew up in Chicago, attending St. Ignatius High School and Loyola University. Mr. Adams saw combat as a tailgunner during WWII with the US Army Air Corps. Mr. Adams started his career in Advertising Sales with the Chicago Tribune and retired as the National Sales Manager of the New York Daily News. He enjoyed walking, talking and swimming and was an avid reader, enjoying novels and multiple daily newspapers. Survivors include daughter Maggie Dowling, sons Daniel (Michele) and James (Mary), 6 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Further survived by other family, friends and special friend Rosemary Schumacher. Preceded in death by his parents Tom and Edith, wife Mary Jane, and son-in-law Mike Dowling. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM on Friday, July 31st at St. James Catholic Church (829 N. Arlington Heights Road in Arlington Heights). Interment to follow with Military Honors. The family will receive visitors at the church on Friday, July 31st from 9AM until services at 10AM. If desired, memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association or to St. James Parish in Arlington Heights.



Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 7, 2020.
