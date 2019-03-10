|
MUNDELEIN - A memorial gathering for Thomas S. Madson Jr., 61, will be held at a later date this spring. He was born October 11, 1957 in Evanston, IL and died March 6, 2019 at home. Tom loved the Chicago Blackhawks and his family dearly. He is survived by his loving children Melanie (Mike) Lahey, Rebecca (Scott) Holthaus, grandchildren Madison, Cohen, Conuer, Macie and Evvie and his former wife Cindy Madson. For information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 10, 2019