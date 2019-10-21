Daily Herald Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for THOMAS SCHMIDT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS SCHMIDT

THOMAS SCHMIDT Obituary
Thomas "Tommy" Schmidt, 76, of Elgin, IL, passed away on October 2nd, 2019. Tommy is survived by his wife Peggy, and six daughters Lisa (Ron), Kathy (Dale), Anita (Craig), Evelyn (Eric), Carolyn and Jennifer (Eric). He is also survived by seventeen grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, his sister Elizabeth (Eric) and numerous family members that loved him deeply. Tommy is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Betty Schmidt, his brother Terence Schmidt and great granddaughter Olivia. He worked as a union carpenter building bridges for much of his career. Tommy earned his associates agree in Fine Arts in 2003. Tommy served our nation as a marine and continued his stewardship for through his volunteer work at the American Legion, Toys for Tots and VFW. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and dog Sebastian. The Memorial Service will be held Thursday, October 24th at Laird Funeral Home at 4 pm. Tommy will be buried at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 3:00 PM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 21, 2019
