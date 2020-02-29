Daily Herald Obituaries
Davenport Family Funeral Home
149 WEST MAIN ST
Barrington, IL 60010
THOMAS T. TAYLOR

Thomas T. Taylor, 90, was born on September 1, 1929 and has "Gone West" on February 26, 2020 surrounded by family at his home. He was a student pilot in 1946 and became a private pilot in 1949. Thomas was then drafted to the U.S. Army in 1951. Following his military service, he pursued his passion by becoming an aircraft engine mechanic for American Airlines, TWA, Evergreen Air Craft, and Lockheed Martin. Thomas was the loving father of Susan O'Neill and Thomas D. Taylor (Marianna Aasen); beloved grandpa of Kristen (Doug) Bury, Christopher O'Neill, Alexandria (Shawn) Chang, and Ashley Schultz; and great-grandpa of Lucy Bury. Thomas was preceded in death by his wife, Charlene, and son-in-law, Bradley Schultz. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 1, from 3:00pm until 7:00pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 149 W. Main St. (Lake-Cook Rd.), Barrington, IL. On Monday, March 2, visitation will be held from 9:00am until the time of his Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am at Saint Anne Catholic Community, 120 Ela St. (corner of Franklin and Ela Sts.), Barrington, IL. Burial will follow at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Cemetery, Palatine, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Air Zoo Aerospace and Science Museum, 6151 Portage Rd., Portage, MI 49002, www.airzoo.org/support. Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Barrington. For information, please call the funeral home at 847-381-3411 or visit www.davenportfamily.com where friends may leave an online condolence message for the family.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 29, 2020
