ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Thomas Ventura, 67, a resident of Elk Grove Village, passed away on February 21st. Tom was preceded in death by his wife Deanna and his father Anthony. He was a true Chicagoan who loved Da Bears, beef sandwiches and a great slice of pizza. He always had a smile on his face and was always the life of a party. He truly loved his community; he raised his family in Elk Grove as well as retired from the Elk Grove Public Works Department after serving them for more than 20 years. He cherished his family and is survived by his mother Virginia; brother Michael (Denise) Ventura; four daughters Christina (Steve) Hartman, Deanna (Jim) Heeres, Nicole (Vince) Ursetta, and Jessica (Anthony) Misiti. He was the proud grandfather to nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Cherished uncle, cousin and dear friend to many. He will be missed by all who knew him and loved him. A memorial will be private.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 1, 2020