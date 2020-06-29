Visitation for Thomas W. Ambrus 81 of Mundelein, is from 9-11 AM. Wednesday July 1, 2020 at the Kristan Funeral Home PC, 219 West Maple Ave. (2 blocks west of Rt. 45 on Rt. 176), Mundelein. Due to the Pandemic 50 guests will be allowed in the funeral home at a time. Graveside service will be private. He was born August 24, 1938 in Chicago and died Friday June 26, 2020 at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. Tom was a salesman for PETCO in Libertyville for more than 50 years. More recently he drove for Napleton Ford in Libertyville and Lincoln of Glenview. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed spending the winter months at his condo in Fort Myers, FL. He was also known for his 4th of July celebrations and fireworks display along with his pontoon boat in Loch Lomond for many years. Tom was a Cubs fan and a big fan of Elvis. He is survived by his daughter Julie (Mike) Garthwaite, his granddaughter Lindsay, siblings Janice Clemons and Jim Ambrus. He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara (nee Behm) Ambrus. In lieu of flowers memorials to the charity of your choice. For information, call 847-566-8020 or visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com .
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 29, 2020.