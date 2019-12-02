|
|
Tommy was born August 30, 1998 in Arlington Heights. He passed away unexpectedly November 28, 2019 in Cary, IL. Tommy is survived by his parents, Ron (Nancy Monaco) DiCerbo and Mary (William Kingstad) McAndrews; siblings, Allison (William) Balsam, Peter DiCerbo, and Mark DiCerbo; maternal grandparents, George and Katharine McAndrews; and great-grandmother, Florence Born; Paternal grandparents, Carl and Nancy DiCerbo; God parents, Matt McAndrews, and Melissa McCaulley; and many aunts, uncles, beloved cousins, and dear friends. Tommy was loved and will be sorely missed by his cousins, Ryan, Michael, Mary Ann, Jack, Kaleigh, Lauren, Max, Matthew, Caroline, Kate, Paul, Nick, Kevin, Patrick, Annie Kate, Sean, Nora, Kheari, Alexis, Austin, Sareena, Nico, Rylea, Brogan, Nolan. Visitation will be 3-9pm Friday, December 6 at Davenport Family Funeral Home, 941 S. Old Rand Road, Lake Zurich. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12pm, Saturday, December 7 at St. Anne Catholic Church, 120 N Ela Street, Barrington. There will be visitation at church from 10am until the mass. Burial will be held privately. In honor of Tommy's life, a memorial fund has been established with the Samaritan Counseling Center Northwest, whose mission it is to provide hope, helping and healing for those struggling with emotional and mental challenges. Memorials can be made by calling 847-382-4673 or at www.sccnw.org. Please visit www.davenportfamily.com to send online condolences.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 2, 2019