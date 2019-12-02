Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory -Lake Zurich
941 South Old Rand Rd
Lake Zurich, IL 60047
(847) 550-4221
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory -Lake Zurich
941 South Old Rand Rd
Lake Zurich, IL 60047
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Anne Catholic Church
120 N Ela Street
Barrington, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Anne Catholic Church
120 N Ela Street
Barrington, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS DICERBO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS W. DICERBO


1998 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THOMAS W. DICERBO Obituary
Tommy was born August 30, 1998 in Arlington Heights. He passed away unexpectedly November 28, 2019 in Cary, IL. Tommy is survived by his parents, Ron (Nancy Monaco) DiCerbo and Mary (William Kingstad) McAndrews; siblings, Allison (William) Balsam, Peter DiCerbo, and Mark DiCerbo; maternal grandparents, George and Katharine McAndrews; and great-grandmother, Florence Born; Paternal grandparents, Carl and Nancy DiCerbo; God parents, Matt McAndrews, and Melissa McCaulley; and many aunts, uncles, beloved cousins, and dear friends. Tommy was loved and will be sorely missed by his cousins, Ryan, Michael, Mary Ann, Jack, Kaleigh, Lauren, Max, Matthew, Caroline, Kate, Paul, Nick, Kevin, Patrick, Annie Kate, Sean, Nora, Kheari, Alexis, Austin, Sareena, Nico, Rylea, Brogan, Nolan. Visitation will be 3-9pm Friday, December 6 at Davenport Family Funeral Home, 941 S. Old Rand Road, Lake Zurich. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12pm, Saturday, December 7 at St. Anne Catholic Church, 120 N Ela Street, Barrington. There will be visitation at church from 10am until the mass. Burial will be held privately. In honor of Tommy's life, a memorial fund has been established with the Samaritan Counseling Center Northwest, whose mission it is to provide hope, helping and healing for those struggling with emotional and mental challenges. Memorials can be made by calling 847-382-4673 or at www.sccnw.org. Please visit www.davenportfamily.com to send online condolences.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THOMAS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -