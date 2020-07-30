1/
THOMAS W. FLOCK
Thomas W. Flock of Bartlett, formerly of Addison and Bloomingdale. Beloved and devoted husband of Genevieve; loving father of Maureen Markham, Jean (Miles) Shepp, William, and Mary Alice (Andy) Ernst; cherished grandfather of 8; proud great-grandfather of 5. Thomas was born and raised in New York City and at the age of 17 enlisted in the United States Navy and was awarded his Naval Aviator Wings on his 18th birthday. He served in the Navy from 1943-1947 during the Asiatic-Pacific campaign. Following World War II, Thomas married the love of his life Genevieve and began his family in New York. Thomas built a career as an executive and entrepreneur in the transportation industry. Visitation Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 10:30a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:00a.m. at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 1415 Lies Rd., Carol Stream, IL. Burial Assumption Cemetery. Arrangements by Countryside Funeral Home, Bartlett, 630-289-7575.

Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
10:30 - 11:00 AM
Corpus Christi Catholic Church
AUG
1
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Corpus Christi Catholic Church
