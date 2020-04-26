|
Thomas Walter Jacek, Jr. passed away on February 24, 2020. He was born August 14, 1931, In Chicago IL. Thomas is survived by his wife Shirley and his daughter Patty O'Dea (James) and by his stepchildren John Petersen (Susan), Joan Viksne (Karl), Sarah Morgan (Len), Stuart Petersen (Sheri) and their families. He is also survived by his nephew Bill Herman (Wendy) and family. He was preceded in death by his brother Ronald Jacek, sister Dorothy Herman, son Mark Jacek and his stepson Eric Petersen (Gwen). Thomas was a grandfather and just recently became a great-grandfather. Thomas served in the Marine Corps. He worked at various companies throughout the years then opened his own business known as RE-DO-IT REMODELING, which was in the home remodeling business. He had a passion for carpentry even in retirement, such as building custom poker tables. He was a wonderful husband and father and enjoyed his numerous grandchildren. Thomas enjoyed his sports especially his "CUBS" as well as playing poker with his many friends and was a great friend to many always offering help to others. He will be truly missed. Services for Thomas will be private. To send any condolences feel free to email the family at: [email protected] Feel free to date to a in Thomas's name.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 26, 2020