ELGIN - Thomas Warren Prickett, age 79, passed away at home with his loving wife at his side on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. He was born in Elgin on November 13, 1939 to his loving parents, Warren and Phyllis Prickett (Rystrom). Thomas was proud to be a lifelong Elgin resident. He graduated from Elgin High School, Class of 1957. Thomas was married to the love of his life, Patricia, for 60 years, and together they raised two children. Thomas worked for the Elgin National Watch Company as an industrial engineer until its closing in 1969. Together with his wife, he later owned Fox Valley Yamaha, a motorcycle and snowmobile dealership in Elgin, for 20 years. In his later years he worked as a CAD designer until his retirement in 2002. Thomas was a man with deep values and a strong work ethic. He loved his family deeply and cherished time with them. One of his favorite memories was a motorcycle trip to Yellowstone National Park with Patricia to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary. Thomas enjoyed a wide variety of hobbies, including boating, motorcycling, and woodworking. Thomas was preceded in death by his parents; and his best friend, John Scroggins, who he considered a brother. Thomas is survived by his dear wife, Patricia; children, Pamela (Steven) Medcalf and Thomas (Sara) Prickett; brother Joel (Barbara) Prickett; grandchildren, James (Katherine) Medcalf, John (Rebecca) Medcalf, Gregg (Kathryn) Prickett, Ryan Prickett, and Candace Dickson; great-grandchildren, Jonathan Prickett, Hannah Medcalf, and Josiah Dickson; several cousins, including Judy Nash, who was like a sister; many nieces and nephews; and his beagle buddy, Clyde. Funeral services will be private. Interment at Bluff City Cemetery, 945 Bluff City Cemetery, Elgin IL, 60120. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to a local animal shelter of choice or . Final arrangements entrusted to Symonds-Madison Funeral Home, 305 Park St., Elgin IL 60120. For more information, call 847-741-1128. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 27, 2019