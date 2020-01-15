|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Thomas Paul Weisgram was born on May 18, 1940 in Brainerd, Minnesota to Walter and Evelyn (nee Wagner) Weisgram. He died Saturday, January 11, 2020 at St. Pauls House, Chicago. Mr. Weisgram taught high school physics and mathematics for his entire adult career, most remembered for his many years of service at Glenbrook South High School, where he also coached the math team. Mr. Weisgram was a faithful parishioner of St. James Catholic Church, a life-long baseball fan, and enjoyed fishing later in life. Thomas is survived by his wife, Catherine Weisgram; his sons, Dan, Dennis (Mercy), Christopher (Shelly Duff), and Cary (Lindsey Coppola); his grandchildren, Thomas Damalan, Jacob Damalan, Samuel Alexander, Elliott Walter, and Emory Willard. He was preceded in death by his parents. Memorial visitation from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, Illinois. Memorial Mass 10:00 am, Friday, January 17, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church, 831 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. James Catholic Church and Catholic Charities. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 15, 2020