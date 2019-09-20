Home

Immanuel Lutheran Church
200 N Plum Grove Rd
Palatine, IL 60067
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
200 N. Plum Grove Road
Palatine, IL
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
200 N. Plum Grove Road
Palatine, IL
View Map
THOMAS WILLIAM HAMES


1926 - 2019
THOMAS WILLIAM HAMES Obituary
Thomas William Hames, age 93, passed away on Saturday, August 31st, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Marjorie Hames, loving father to Gary (Kristine), the late Thomas William Hames Ill and cherished grandfather to Scott Andrew and Kevin Michael. Born on August 24th, 1926 in Chicago to Thomas and Lillian Hames.Married Marjorie on Dec. 26, 1950 and moved to Mount Prospect, He worked in Heating and Air Conditioning until his retirement. Memorial Services at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 200 N. Plum Grove Road, Palatine on Saturday, September 21st. Visitation at 10:00 am, followed by the Memorial Service at 11:00 am and luncheon directly following the service.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 20, 2019
