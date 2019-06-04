Daily Herald Obituaries
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
(847) 566-8020
THOMAS WILSON
THOMAS "TOMMY" WILSON

MUNDELEIN - Visitation for Thomas "Tommy" Wilson, 85, is from 4-8 PM Thursday June 6, 2019 at the Kristan Funeral Home P.C., 219 W. Maple Ave. (two blocks west of Route 45 on Route 176), Mundelein, IL. Memorial service will begin at 7:30 PM. Tom was born September 9, 1933 and passed away Saturday June 1, 2019. Tom was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by sons Tim (Patti), Jim (Rhonda), Sean T. (Yvette), Dave, grandchildren Jenny, Shannon (David), Sean M., Tayler (Chris), Alyssa, Jake (Charlotte), Ryan, Season (Jim) Jabcon, Joselyn, Kyle, great-grandchildren Skyler, Lucas, Marley, Jett, Boden, Zara, Vivian, and Merritt. He was preceded in death by his wife Marlene (Bland), brother Patrick, sisters Margret and Frances. Tom served in the Marine Corps during Korea, loved the Village of Mundelein and in 1956 was one of the founders of the Mundelein Junior Football League. He raised his four boys and work most of his life in the village. His favorite job was as a starter at Steeplechase Golf Course and he enjoyed his morning breakfast club with a local cast of characters. "Any man can be a father but it takes someone special to be a dad." In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations can made to the Mundelein Junior Football League. For information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 4, 2019
