GLEN ELLYN - Thor "Lefty" Lofgren, age 93, formerly of Lombard, passed away August 2, 2019. Visitation will be held Monday, August 12 from 3 to 8 PM at Brust Funeral Home, 135 S. Main St., Lombard. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, August 13, at 10:30 AM at Brust Funeral Home. Interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, Illinois. Thor "Lefty" was the loving husband, from 1948-2018, of the late Joyce. He is survived by his loving children, Richard "Dick" (Patti) of DeKalb, Tom (Jeanine) of Wheaton, Tim and Kay of St. Charles; his dear grandchildren, Brad (Kelly) of Oswego, Tracy (Brian) Krzysiak of Montgomery, Derek of Chicago, Kelly (Greg) Nordlund of Wheaton, Kaitlyn of DeKalb, Alexis of St. Charles, MacKenzie of St. Charles, and Cole of St. Charles; fond great-grandfather of Hailey, Brenden, Sophia and Addison; and his dear brother-in-law, Donn, of Idaho. He was the dear brother of the late Clairey, the late Bob (Shirley) of Florida, Marian of Florida and the late Fred. Thor "Lefty" lived in Glen Ellyn for the past 30 years, and had lived in Lombard for 20 years before that. He was a graduate of Leyden High School. Thor "Lefty" was a Veteran of WWII. He served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Olympus. He was the owner of LS Electric from 1955-2009. In lieu of flowers, donations to DuPage Care Center Foundation, 400 N. County Farm Rd., Wheaton, IL 60187, are appreciated. Visit www.brustfuneralhome.com or call 888-629-0094 for information.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 9, 2019