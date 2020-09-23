1/1
THORA JEAN SARAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share THORA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thora Jean Saran (nee Clark) was born on February 22, 1927 at West Suburban Hospital in Oak Park, Illinois to Clarence E. Clark and Doris M. Clark (nee Hellyer). She passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, after having been a patient for the past 2 years at the Lutheran Home, also in Arlington Heights. While growing up in Oak Park, Thora Jean loved figure skating and horseback riding. Her occasional horse jumping exploits were done without her parents' knowledge or consent. A 1944 graduate of Oak Park/River Forest High School, Thora Jean (now nicknamed Terry) earned a Bachelor of Science degree at Northwestern University in 1960, and then became a primary school teacher at Noyes School in Evanston. After completing her Master of Arts Degree in Education at Northwestern in 1967, she went on to teach Special Education at New Trier High School until her retirement in the early 1990s. While at New Trier she also lovingly participated in New Trier's coveted Adviser Program in which a teacher counsels and advises a group of students, meeting daily with them for all 4 years of their high school education. Thora is survived by her loving husband, Sam H. Saran of Arlington Heights. She is also survived by her son, Tad Cook (Cindy) of Chicago; her daughters, Leslie Cook (Andy Andrick) of Algonquin and Deborah Cook (David Hoyne) of San Miguel de Allende, MX; her grandchildren, Daniel (Melissa) Simon, Jeremy (Alina) Simon, Barbara (Michael) Follett, Jessica (Michael) Ceraldi, Scott (Sandra) Jorgensen; Kristen (Derek) Roberts; and Brandon (Katherine) Cook; and thirteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kathy (John) Jorgensen; and her son, William Clark Keepin; as well as her husband of many years, Arthur Charles Levy. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made by mail to the P.E.O. Educational Loan Fund at 3700 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50312, or online at donations.peointernational.org/peo-donation-elf. Additional information and condolences at www.GlueckertFH.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved