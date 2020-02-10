|
MOUNT PROSPECT - Tiffany Normi "Tiffy Woo-Woo" Shaver (nee Kloeppel), age 26, passed away unexpectedly February 6, 2020. Beloved wife of Joshua Shaver. Loving and the most amazing mother of Jayla Shaver. Devoted daughter of Paul and Virginia Kloeppel. Dear sister of Joseph (Jennifer) Kloeppel, Stacie (Steven) Wojtkowski, Paul Kloeppel Jr., and Vinnie Kloeppel. Cherished granddaughter of the late George and the late Joyce Kloeppel, Vincent and Rosa Saldana, and granddaughter-in-law of John and Diane Shaver. Great-niece of Frances (Eliseo) Morales. Beloved cousin to 36, undeniable friend to many, and adored niece. Tiffy was the funniest, most extreme, creative, caring, and strongest person out of all of us. She wore her heart on her sleeve, and would give you anything and also take the blame for you! She was always right, no matter what the outcome was. She was unstoppable, in a good way. She could always make you laugh, cry, whatever you needed, and loved bigger than no other. She always called her parents to check in on them and tell them how much she loved them. Loved living next door to her grandparents in law. She cared for her daughter and husband with every ounce of her heart and world. Visitation Wednesday, 3:00 P.M. - 9:00 P.M. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd. at Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Funeral Thursday, 9:30 A.M. from the funeral home to St. James Church, 820 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to benefit Tiffy's family may be made through a GoFundMe Page. Go to www.friedrichsfh.com for the link. Information, call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 10, 2020